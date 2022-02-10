News Briefs

Boston Republican Committee Meeting Set for Feb. 22

The Boston Republican Committee Ward Five Delegate Caucus will meet on February 22, at the Boston Park Plaza from 6 to 8 p.m.

Blackstone’s Offers Everything Needed for Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner

Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill is “promoting all things needed to cook up a Romantic Valentine’s Dinner for Two,” according to Jennifer Hill, owner of the store at 40 Charles Sr.

“We have just brought in a new line of drinkware ~ Caskata ~ with beautiful martini and coupe glasses. Today we are receiving in a large order of Le Creuset cookware perfect for cooking a romantic dinner and we have a growing selection of spices and flavors for enhancing your menu and drinks. We also carry a cookware line called Swiss Diamond… what girl doesn’t love diamonds? The cookware actually has diamond dust in it to help retain heat, which in turn helps in the cooking.”