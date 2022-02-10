Upstairs Downstairs Home Celebrates a Trio of Anniversaries

This year, Upstairs Downstairs Home at 69 Charles S. will mark three important milestones for the venerable antique and home décor store.

First, the store will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of its founding in 1992. Secondly, Laura Cousineau will be celebrating her 11th year as sole owner of the store, and finally this January is the first anniversary of the store’s move to its new and spacious location at 69 Charles St.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Laura Cousineau and all her employees will be on hand to host day-long festivities with special sales, food and refreshments all to welcome, honor and thank the many wonderful customers and friends who have made and have kept Upstairs Downstairs Home a popular and important community business and has thus enabled the store to return their loyalty and generosity by giving back to many charities important to the neighborhood. To celebrate the store will offer all items at a 10-20 percent discount including artwork! For any looking for that special gift for Valentine’s Day, you will find many treasures!

Throughout the years looking for industry expertise or comments regarding the business environment or the handling of covid, Upstairs Downstairs has become the go to for television interviews, print articles, and movie productions from coast to coast…But as owner Laura Cousineau says ,”Our primary concern, responsibility and joy is to service our local community with the very best of products at the very best prices we can to ensure that each customer can furnish their homes in the tasteful and practical manner they imagined. Over the years we have received many wonderful comments and we pledge always to try and live up to the high praise we have received. Here are a few”:

“What a charming find. The staff was very welcoming and friendly. The store was full of fun and beautiful items. I found the perfect memento of my visit to Boston…a painting by a local artist for my home. I love that there is a mix of new and old. I look forward to visiting again and to see what wonderful treasures they have to offer” – Leah D.

“My wife and I visited Upstairs Downstairs today and were really impressed with the selection and prices. Laura and the rest of the staff were incredibly helpful and responsive. We ended up picking a few really great pieces to help furnish our new apartment and were very happy with our purchase. AND, in the time of covid everyone was wearing masks and they provided complimentary hand sanitizers (even multiple options) which made us feel very safe.” – James A.

“I just had the pleasure of visiting Upstairs Downstairs Antiques on Charles Street. The owner’s sophistication and good taste in artwork, home furnishings and table décor means that there is something for everyone. I love this store and would recommend it highly when you visit Beacon Hill. There is something special for everyone in the store at all different prices.” – DeLacy C.