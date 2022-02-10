Where Are the Women? Pursuing Equity When Developing New Medical Treatments With Hadine Joffe, MD, MSC

Dr. Hadine Joffe will discuss the medical community’s shocking failure to conduct research and clinical trials that reflect the obvious fact that women are different from men. As a result, providers don’t know the role of gender for the vast majority of medical conditions and for their treatment. Filling this knowledge gap has the potential to transform health care delivery for women and for men.

Dr. Hadine Joffe, MD, MSc is the Executive Director of the Mary Horrigan Connors Center for Women’s Health and Gender Biology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Paula A. Johnson Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Women’s Health at Harvard Medical School. She is an internationally recognized researcher, educator and clinician in the field of women’s health focused on researching the unique and combined impact of gender, biology and economic, social and cultural factors on women’s health and using that new knowledge to transform health care delivery for women.

This virtual program is part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series offered in partnership with the Boston Public Library. In order to receive the Zoom link, registration is required online or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Links will go out a day or two before the event. Free and open to the public.