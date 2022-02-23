News Briefs

Boston Urban Forest Plan Virtual Open House March 14

Residents interested in the future of trees in Boston are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for a virtual conversation about the progress of the Urban Forest Plan on Monday, March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To join the discussion, follow the event link at boston.gov/urban-forest-plan.

Boston’s first ever Urban Forest Plan will help prioritize, preserve, and grow the tree canopy throughout Boston for decades to come. In Boston, all residents depend on the many benefits provided by the trees in our urban forest. The issues being addressed include policy, funding, workforce development, design, climate resilience, and more. The goal is to create a strategic plan based on science and defined by the needs and desires of the community to ensure that the urban forest will be better managed both today and in the future.

This project is a part of Healthy Places, a collaboration between the Heat Resilience Study, Urban Forest Plan, and Open Space and Recreation Plan. Healthy Places looks at cooling the city, expanding the urban forest, and improving the park system. For more information on any of these projects, please visit boston.gov/healthy-places.

Interpretation and translation services are available for the March 14 Open House at no cost. Please contact program manager Maggie Owens if you cannot attend this meeting, have any questions or comments, or if you need interpretation services, translated materials, or disability accommodations by emailing [email protected] or calling (617) 961-3025 by February 28, 2022.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Rockland Trust Launches Annual Scholarship Program

Rockland Trust announced the launch of its 2022 Scholarship Program for students who are enrolling in a part-time or full-time undergraduate study for the first time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year (2022-2023). Rockland Trust has expanded the program to provide up to sixteen $3,000 renewable scholarships. This year scholarships will be renewable up to three years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned.

Rockland Trust has opened the program to high school graduates and GED recipients in addition to current high school seniors. Applications will be considered based on financial need, academic performance, participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of career and educational goals and objectives, and unusual personal or family circumstances. Applicants must reside in one of the following counties to be eligible: Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, or Worcester in Massachusetts or Providence County in Rhode Island.

“Rockland Trust is delighted to enhance our annual scholarship program to reach additional students throughout the communities we serve,” said Christopher Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer at Rockland Trust. “With the renewable benefit of the program, we look forward to building a more meaningful relationship with the scholarship recipients throughout their post-secondary education as they prepare for their future.”

Rockland Trust Scholarship applications will be available online at RocklandTrust.com/scholarship, beginning Tuesday, February 15th. To learn more about Rockland Trust’s scholarship application, guidelines, and eligibility criteria, please visit RocklandTrust.com/Scholarship.