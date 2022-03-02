BHV’s Living Well Ending Well Series Welcomes Muriel R. Gillick, MD

Getting the Medical Care that’s Right for You: Preparing Yourself and Family Caregivers to Make Informed Choices with Muriel R. Gillick, MD.

Aging well almost always means making tough choices about health care – how much, what kind, when’s enough. With over 30 years’ experience working with patients, their families and caretakers, Dr. Gillick has literally written the books on making informed health care decisions tailored to our specific wishes and needs. Join us for an in-depth discussion of the fundamentals of wise decision-making and the key roles played by family, caretakers and caregivers.

Dr. Gillick received her B.A. degree from Swarthmore College and her MD degree from Harvard Medical School. She completed a residency in internal medicine at Boston City Hospital and a geriatrics fellowship at Boston University Medical Center. Her area of interest is ethical issues near the end of life, a field in which she has published widely, including 6 books for a general audience, the most recent of which is The Caregiver’s Encyclopedia: A Compassionate Guide to Caring for Older Adults; Baltimore, MD: Johns Hopkins University Press, 2020). Her work has appeared in such medical journals as the New England Journal of Medicine, the Annals of Internal Medicine, and Health Affairs. Dr. Gillick specializes in geriatrics and palliative care. She is a Professor in the Department of Population Medicine of Harvard Medical School.

This virtual program is part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series offered in partnership with the Boston Public Library. In order to receive the Zoom link, registration is required online or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Links will go out a day or two before the event. Free and open to the public.