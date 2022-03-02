Mayor Wu Recommends CPA Funding for Three Historic Preservation Projects on the Hill

The latest, more than $27 million round of Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding recommended by Mayor Michelle Wu includes three Beacon Hill Historic Preservation projects, totaling $697,400, as well as an $18,810 Open Space & Recreation grant to plant 50 trees on the Charles River Esplanade over the next year.

Recommended Historic Preservation projects on the Hill include $72,400 for exterior restoration of original features and shutter restoration of the Nichols House Museum; $350,000 for exterior masonry restoration of Beacon House, which provides affordable housing for 117 elders and people with disabilities; and $275,000 for the restoration of the failed front plaza at The Vilna Shul. In all, Mayor Wu and the city’s Community Preservation Committee (CPC) are recommending the allocation of $6,141,357 for 25 Historic Preservation projects as part of this latest round of CPA funding.

The $18,810 grant for a multi-year improvement project to plant approximately 50 trees on the Esplanade from 2022 to 2023 is one of 17 Open Space & Recreation projects, totaling $6,404,338, while 10 Affordable Housing projects, totaling $14,660,159, are also recommended for CPA funding.

“The Community Preservation Act helps us invest in our communities by empowering residents and local organizations to put funding to important priorities across our neighborhoods,” Mayor Wu said in a press release. “I am grateful to the Community Preservation Committee and all of the applicants for their commitment to expanding affordable housing, historic preservation and open space and recreation to benefit Bostonians across our city.”

Felicia Jacques, CPC chair, added, “With appreciation to the CPA staff, the Boston CPC is pleased to recommend 52 projects across 19 neighborhoods to Mayor Wu for funding consideration by the City Council under the leadership of Michael Flaherty, Council Committee Chair. This recommendation fully commits over 50 percent of funds to housing with the remaining funds supporting 42 historic preservation and open space projects. These projects address a variety of uses and a bounty of worthy community projects spanning the city in virtually every neighborhood.”

Following the CPC’s public hearing and vote and Mayor Wu’s recommendation on Feb. 28, the proposed projects have been filed with the City Council for its vote of approval.

“Projects supported with Community Preservation Act funding must create or preserve affordable housing, historic sites, or open space and recreation,” according to the city.