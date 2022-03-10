North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead Through May 19

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Scheduled Work

• North abutment (Charlestown side near Chelsea Street) – barrier slab repair and rebar installation

• Assembling and installing north and south wooden fender panels

• Utility work on Charles River Ave: sidewalk work, and installing junction boxes & junction boxes inside barriers

• Forming and pouring concrete elements at City Square

Work Hours

• Most work will be done during the daytime and evening (6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Marine Impacts

• Routine closures of the north and south channels continue. Only one channel will be closed at a time.

• Work hours are during the day (6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

• Vessels may continue to transit through the work site through the open channel.

• While traveling through the open channel, pay close attention to signage and the multiple boats, barges, cranes, and other work vessels on site.

Use VHF-FM Channel 13 to contact work- and push-boats. If access to the commercial lock is required and work barges are in the channel, 24-hour notice to J.F. White is required to clear access to the lock. The on-scene Superintendent for the J.F. White Contracting Company is Patrick Wilson and can be contacted at (617) 680-7537.

Travel Tips & The Winter Season

With winter underway, we will be clearing the bridge during & after snow events. In December 2021, we reapplied the anti-skid coating to the bridge walkway. We will continue to monitor and reapply whenever the coating needs to be refreshed, including our team inspecting the walkway regularly. Additionally, the contractor is responsible for monitoring the site daily for snow and ice issues and addressing them as soon as they are identified. They are also proactively preparing for imminent weather conditions when forecasted.

For everyone using the temporary bridge, please help share the space: walk to the right, walk bikes, and be mindful of people coming from both directions, if walking in a large group.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt.

For your awareness, the following events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

• BRUINS: 3/7 at 7:00 p.m., 3/10 at 7:00 p.m., and 3/12 at 7:00 p.m.

• CELTICS: 3/6 at 1:00 p.m., 3/11 at 7:30 p.m., and 3/17 at 3:30 p.m.

• EVENTS: 3/16 at 8:00 p.m., 3/18 at 4:00 p.m., and 3/19 at 7:00 p.m.