Three Grove Street Buildings Temporarily Evacuated Due to Report of ‘Strange Odor’

Residents of three buildings located at 8, 10, and 12 Grove St., respectively, were temporarily evacuated from their homes on the morning of Tuesday, April 5, after the report of a “strange odor” prompted a Level 3 hazmat response, as first reported in The Boston Globe.

At about 10 a.m., Boston Fire responded to the scene in response to the reported odor and evacuated everyone there, reportedly as a precaution due to elevated meter readings. Boston Water & Sewer also responded to the scene to determine if the odor had been caused by “sewer gas.”

At 12:18 p.m., Boston Fire tweeted that the odor had “dissipated,“ and that “companies using air quality monitor have determined that the buildings are clear and all residents can go back into their buildings.”

No injuries were reported, according to The Globe.