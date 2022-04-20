Neighborhood Roundup

Celebrate Earth Day at the West End Branch Library

Celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St.

This is a collaboration of the Boston Public Library and the Friends of the West End Branch featuring free giving away little plants, seed-starting kits and books about nature for all ages, as well as grab-bags of nature crafts for children.

Special events for children (indoors, masks optional) include:

Story Time with a nature theme at 11:45 a.m.; and the Reptiles Rock Show by Reptile Rainforest from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. – free registration is required, and space is limited (https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/6241b10bbc1eda36004229e4).

Drop off your unwanted clothes, linens, and shoes and learn about Zero Waste Initiatives happening in the city, courtesy of Helpsy. For more information, go to https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/624f42199b89292800c0fc0e.

If you would like to volunteer for the event, contact Jean Lawrence at [email protected]

Artist Party for Paul Donnelly at Upstairs Downstairs Home

Upstairs Downstairs Home at 69 Charles St. will host an Artist Party featuring Paul Donnelly on Saturday, April 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Duckling Day Returns on Mother’s Day, May 8

For the first time, the Friends of the Public Garden will celebrate Duckling Day on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8. please join us for Duckling Day! For the first time in two

Led by the Harvard University Marching Band, the Duckling Day parade will begin in the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and end in the Public Garden near the famous Make Way for Ducklings sculptures.

Prior to the parade will be Playtime on the Common, a vibrant array of family entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon. All activities are included with event admission including: Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; Meet the giant Duck; visit with the Harvard University Band; Make Way for Ducklings reading station; and a goody bag for every kid – full of Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family group in advance (before May 6) and $40 per family the day of the event.

Visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/02/24/may-8-2022-duckling-day/ for tickets or more information.