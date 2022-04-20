Paws on Charles Partners With Boston’s Making Fetch Happen to Offer Fear Free, Science-Based Dog Training

Paws on Charles, a leading Boston-based boutique pet supply store, announced today a new partnership with dog training service provider, Making Fetch Happen. Making Fetch Happen focuses on taking a fear and force free approach to training, which utilizes the latest in science-based methods. Making Fetch Happen makes training both effective and fun for people and dogs. The organization’s goal is to provide dogs with the behaviors and skills they need to live more harmoniously with their humans in the home, while also providing their owners with the knowledge they need to address problem behaviors that pop up in the future.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Making Fetch Happen,” said Geraldine O’Hagan, owners of Paws on Charles. “Since opening, we’re constantly being asked which dog trainers we would recommend, so we really felt there was a great need for this within our community for these types of services.”

The classes offered will include basic obedience and puppy socialization to start. At-home behavioral consulting with Making Fetch Happen’s Dog Behaviorist, Shelley Harrison, will also be available to local residents. Shelley is a certified KPA-CTP dog trainer with a Masters of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis from Northeastern University. She is also certified through the IAABC. Shelley has vast experience in training a variety of types of dogs, and has worked at the MSPCA, Boston Animal Control, and is currently the head behaviorist at Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Geraldine and her team,” said Shelley. “Geraldine has done a really amazing job of bringing the dog community of Beacon Hill together and providing them with the highest quality products and services available. In alignment with this dedication to superior quality, Making Fetch Happen is thrilled to be able to expand Paws On Charles’ offerings into training realm.”

To celebrate this new partnership, Paws on Charles will be throwing a party on Saturday, April 30, noon-4p.m., where guests will get a chance to meet the trainers and talk about any issues they are having with their dogs. There will be giveaways available for both dogs and humans, along with a raffle.