BHWF Final Event of the Season

By Ariana Hanley

Spring has officially arrived in Boston! Mark your calendar for May 10 and join the Beacon Hill Womens Forum for the final event of the season, our Spring Soiree! Our final event will take place at the Liberty Hotel Yard from 6-9pm and feature live classic rock music by The Remedies. Be sure to dress in your favorite garden cocktail dress!

Please register for the event online at www.beaconhillwomensforum.org and feel free to bring a friend! We cannot wait to ring in the spring season with all of our amazing Beacon Hill neighbors and friends!

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org