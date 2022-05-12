Neighborhood Roundup

Young Friends Spring Social set for May 19 at Carrie Nation

Friends of the Public Garden Young Friends will hold its

Spring Social on Thursday, May 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carrie Nation at 11 Beacon St.

Enjoy an evening of goodwill and good times as the Young Friends welcome spring to Boston and raise a glass to the city’s first public parks – the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall. Tickets, which includes one drink and light appetizers, cost $35 each. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/young-friends-spring-social-tickets-327535456367 to purchase tickets