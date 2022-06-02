The Liberty Hotel Kicks-Off Pride Month Events

The Liberty Hotel is proud to celebrate Pride Month with a week of fabulous events hosted by Pride Ambassadors Derek Zagami and Dominic L’Heureux early next month. Taking place from Sunday June 5th through Friday, June 10th, a portion of proceeds from The Liberty Hotel’s Pride Week will benefit The Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth (BAGLY), a youth-led, adult-supported organization committed to social justice, and creating, sustaining and advocating for programs, policies and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community.

Notable figures in Boston’s LGBTQ+ community, Dominic L’Heureux and TV Personality Derek Zagami will proudly serve as The Liberty Hotel’s Pride Ambassadors- hosting, attending, and promoting this year’s Pride Week festivities. Their signature “D&D Cocktail” will be available all week and a portion of the proceeds will go to BAGLY.

“We are so excited to be able to celebrate Pride at such an iconic Boston landmark, with events for everyone,” said Zagami. “My mission in life is to bring light and fun to this world, this week of Pride celebrates is everything I stand for. My motto is live your life to the fullest, be your most authentic self, and laugh along the way.”

The Liberty Hotel is located at 215 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114. For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit www.libertyhotel.com or contact (617) 224-4000.

Located at the foot of Beacon Hill, The Liberty Hotel is an imaginative transformation of the storied Charles Street Jail, a national historic landmark and architectural gem built in 1851. Now, from our 298 imaginatively re-invented rooms and suites, guests take in sweeping views of the city skyline and Charles River, linger over five distinct restaurants and bars and conduct some of the city’s most fun business in our approx. 6,000 square feet of meetings and event space.