News Briefs

Art in the Garden Set for Saturday

The Hidden Art Gallery displays art in the garden and along the sidewalk on Myrtle Street, on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

View original, oil paintings, in a large variety of styles, and mediums at this free summer event in the neighborhood, while mandala making will be offered from noon to 4 p.m.

Enjoy the outdoors with an atmosphere bursting of beautiful colorful artworks and soft music in the background.

Elderhood Author to Speak at Beacon Hill Village/BPL Lecture Series

Beacon Hill Village, in collaboration with the Boston Public Library, is pleased to announce that Dr. Louise Aronson, the renowned physician and award-winning author, will be featured at their monthly lectures series, Living Well Ending Well, on June 22 at 2 p. m. The event will take place on Zoom and is free and open to the public.

Aronson is a practicing geriatrician and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. A graduate of Harvard Medical School and the Warren Wilson Program for Writers, her articles have appeared in every major medical journal. Her latest book, Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life, was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

In that book Aronson writes: “We are missing something when we think about old age. At the very least, we are losing an opportunity to look at the final third of life with the same concern, curiosity, creativity and rigor as we view the first two-thirds.” This statement and her belief that aging is hard when “we fight it, rather than embracing it as a stage in the universal trajectory” are core issues in her writing.

The topic of aging has been in the news lately as the number of people over 65 in the US is expected to reach 80.8 million by 2040 and 94.7 million by 2060, according to the Administration for Community Living (ACL). This trend is often referred to as a “gray tsunami.”

The non-profit Beacon Hill Village is celebrating its 20th year and provides broad-based support for older adults who want to remain in their own homes and active in their communities as they negotiate the inevitable complications of aging. It is open to those over 50 years of age in all downtown Boston neighborhoods.

Registration for this June 22nd event is required to attend. Please call Beacon Hill Village at 617- 723-9713 or email [email protected] by June 21st in order to secure your spot and receive the link to the Zoom presentation.