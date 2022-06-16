‘Summer Evening on the Terrace’ Returns June 21 to Otis House

Historic New England is again partnering with the Beacon Hill Civic Association for a “Summer Evening on the Terrace” on Tuesday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Otis House at 141 Cambridge St. Jeremy Bell, a native of Scotland and multi-instrumentalist who lives on Pinckney Street, and was dubbed the “Pinckney Piper” for playing his bagpipes while roving the neighborhood’s streets on 80 consecutive Saturday nights during the pandemic, will be on hand for the event.

Bell, who is also a historic reenactor, will join period-costumed Otis House guides to celebrate the start of summer on the front terrace of Otis House, where Harry and Sally Otis were earned the distinction as some of the best hosts in late 18th-century Boston.

Guests enjoying a past “Summer Evening on the Terrace” at Otis House.

Jeremy Bell of Pinckney Street.

The Summer Evening event will also mark the return of Marketing Director and Sommelier Chelsea Bell (no relation to Jeremy) from Gordon’s Wine. She will feature seasonal selections from CruBox, Gordon’s monthly wine club, which, according to Historic New England’s website, “sources fine wines from world domains that reflect sustainability, history, and a sense of place.” In anticipation of the upcoming event, Michael Maler, Historic New England’s Metro-Boston regional site administrator, as well as a Temple Street resident, wrote: “This is one of my favorite events of the year. It conflates the Otis House and its wonderful history with the surrounding Beacon Hill Community and beyond. And the addition of Chelsea’s wine expertise and Jeremy’s wit and wisdom make it an all-around winner of an evening. Harrison and Sally Otis, who were expert entertainers, would be proud.” Patricia Tully, executive director of the Civic Association, is also eagerly awaiting the event’s return, which dates back to at least 2016, her first year on the job. “The BHCA is thrilled to collaborate with Michael Maler at Otis House on this special annual event that the community looks forward to every summer,” Tully wrote. “It gives our members a chance to see inside one of the most historic homes in our neighborhood and imagine what life was like for Sally and Harry Otis in the late 1700s. We hope you will join us on June 21st!” Tickets cost $40 each for members of Historic New England and the Beacon Hill Civic Association, and $50 each for nonmembers. Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend, and advance tickets are required, which can be purchased at https://my.historicnewengland.org/13912/hgo-terrace. Call 617-994-5959 for more information. In the event of rain, “Summer Evening on the Terrace” will instead take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at Otis House