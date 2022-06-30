Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular Back at the Esplanade This Year

After two years of virtual Fourth of July events because of COVID-19, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is returning to the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade.f

Though the free program will be in-person this year, it will also be broadcast live on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg radio, and also on WHDH Channel 7 from 8-11pm on Monday, July 4, according to a press release. It is sponsored by Eaton Vance, Bloomberg, Mass General Brigham, and the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

“The past three years have given us profound lessons on the importance of not taking things for granted and appreciating the many everyday gifts of our lives, as well as caring and looking out for each other,” Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said in a statement. “I am so grateful that we can come together once again to celebrate Independence Day and all that we aspire to be as citizens of this great country and the city we’re proud to call home.”

Lockart will be conducting his 27th Fourth of July program this year, and the program will be hosted by Romaine Bostick, Kailey Leinz, Janet Wu, and Joe Shortsleeve, all of Bloomberg.

Aside from performances by the Boston Pops, this year’s program will feature Chaka Khan, a ten-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, as well as singer and actress Heather Headley and singer-songwriter Javier Colon.

Performances will also be given by the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, as well as the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard 54th Volunteer regiment will present the colors.

“I’m thrilled to welcome residents and visitors back for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular to the Charles River Esplanade,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to all of our city departments and partners for activating our spaces so that all of our families can enjoy this beloved tradition on the fourth of July.”

According to the release, the event “will include a special moment in memory of David Mugar, whose support of Boston’s Independence Day celebration starting in 1974 transformed the event into one of the most recognized Independence Day celebrations in the country.” Mugar passed away on January 25 of this year.

For more information about the hosts, performers, and what items are allowed and prohibited at the event, visit the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular website at bso.org/boston-pops-fireworks-spectacular

Traffic Advisory

Fourth of July weekend traffic advisory from the City of Boston:

The annual 4th of July celebrations will be held on Monday, July 4, 2022, bringing parking restrictions and traffic changes to the City of Boston. The City of Boston Transportation Department is implementing restrictions on the below streets to reduce congestion and illegal parking. People attending this and other events are encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website, and information on the MBTA may be found at the T’s website. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around Boston. It is important to read all posted signs.

Traffic and Parking Restrictions

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event “Thursday through Monday” (June 30-July 4) signs on the following street:

• Beacon Street, from David G. Mugar Way to Clarendon Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Sunday and Monday” (July 3 & 4) signs on the following streets:

• Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

• Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Exeter Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

• Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street

• Back Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

• Chestnut Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

• Mount Vernon Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

• Pinckney Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

• Revere Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Monday” (July 4) signs on the following streets:

• Arlington Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

• Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

• Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

• Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

• Exeter Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

• Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Hereford Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Massachusetts Avenue, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

• Beacon Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

• Boylston Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

The City of Boston’s annual 4th of July parade will be held on Monday, July 4, 2022 beginning at City Hall Plaza.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Monday” signs at the following locations:

• Devonshire Street, Both sides, from State Street to Quaker Lane

• State Street, Both sides, from Congress Street to Washington Street