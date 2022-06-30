USS Constitution To Commemorate Independence Day

USS Constitution is scheduled to go underway from Charlestown Navy Yard, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m. for its annual 4th of July Cruise.

150 lottery winners and their guests are joining Old Ironsides as she cruises in celebration of the United States’ 246th birthday.

The Declaration of Independence will be read outloud to commemorate its signing in 1776 that began the country’s fight for independence.

USS Constitution is to conduct a 21-gun salute at Fort Independence on Castle Island.

USS Constitution will fire an additional 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, the former site of the Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where USS Constitution was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797.

USS Constitution’s 4th of July Turnaround Cruise dates back to the 1950s when the ship was turned around to evenly weather the hull.

USS Constitution will reopen for free public visitation, Monday, July 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

USS Constitution is open to free public visitation Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The USS Constitution Museum is open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.