Part One Crime Up 1 Percent in Area A-1 From Last Year

With the first six months of 2022 on the books, Area A-1 had seen a 1-percent increase in Part One crime from last year.

According to Boston Police, 935 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown, and the North End, between Jan. 1 and July 3 of this year as opposed to 928 during the same timeframe in 2021. But this year has still seen a nearly 10-percent drop from the five-year average of 1,019 Part One crime incidents, however.

(Part One Crime includes violent crimes [homicide, rape and attempted rape, robbery and attempted robbery, and aggravated assault], as well as property crimes [burglary and attempted burglary, larceny and attempted larceny, and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft.])

The number of homicides held steady, with two incidents both this year and last, which was twice the five-year average of one incident in this category.

Rapes and attempted rapes saw an approximately 18-percent uptick as the number of incidents climbed to 13 from 11 in 2021. Eleven incidents was also the five-year average in this category.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down around 41 percent, with 54 incidents this year, compared to 90 last year. This year has also seen an around 30-percent decrease from the five-year average of 82 incidents in this category.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault saw a minor uptick as the number climbed to 18 from 17 last year. This year’s rate is also an 80-percent increase in the five-year average of 10 incidents.

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault also saw a slight decrease from last year, with 94 this year – up from 98 in 2021. This year has also marked a nearly 22-percent decrease from the five-year average of 120 incidents.

Commercial burglaries saw a 16-percent increase as the number climbed to 29 from 25 last year. This year has seen an almost 31-percent drop from the five-year average of 42 incidents, however.

Residential burglaries were down more than 30 percent, with 16 this year – down from 23 in 2021. This year also marked an approximately 38-percent decrease from the five-year average of 26 incidents in this category.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle dropped a little more than 4 percent as the number fell to 107 from 112 in 2021. This year has also seen about a 26-percent decrease from the five-year average of 145 incidents in this category.

On the other hand, other larcenies were up about 9 percent, with 541 this year, compared to 496 last year. This year has still seen a nearly 9-percent decrease in the five-year average of 593 incidents in this category, however.

Incidents of auto theft were up almost 13 percent as the number climbed to 61 from 53 in 2021. This year also sees a nearly 39-percent increase from the five-year average of 44 incidents in this category.

Citywide, Part One crime is up 3 percent as the number of incidents climbed to 7,098 from 6,910 last year. But this year has still seen a nearly 9-percent decrease from the five-year average of 7,792 Part One crime incidents across the city.