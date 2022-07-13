Conor Newman Appointed As Special Assistant of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services

Conor Newman has been named as the special assistant of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS), according to a press release from the city.

In this role, Newman, who previously served as the city’s Allston-Brighton liaison, will oversee the department’s public processes including but not limited to the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Boston Cannabis Board, and the Boston Licensing Board while supporting the liaisons as they facilitate these meetings. He will serve under the Director and Deputy Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services and also spearhead special projects in the office.

“Conor has served Allston-Brighton with positivity and a passion for making connections in the community, and I’m thrilled to see he’ll be using these skills in a new role that represents our entire City,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a press release. “As Conor transitions, Allston-Brighton will be in good hands with Francis [Mendoza]. His advocacy work in the neighborhood and time as a resident will make for a strong start on day one.”

Added Director of Neighborhood Services Enrique Pepen: “I am thrilled to witness Conor’s growth in the Office of Neighborhood Services and his continued contributions to the people of Boston. Additionally, I am positive that the Allston-Brighton neighborhood is gaining someone committed to their community in Francis. He is ready to hit the ground running and serve his neighborhood and we are happy to have him.”

Newman was born and raised in Arlington and went on to graduate from Stonehill College with a Bachelor’s in Political Science. After college, he moved to Boston and worked on a number of local campaigns and statewide referendums. Newman served as the liaison for Allston-Brighton in the Office of Neighborhood Services for four years. Before that, he worked as a constituent advocate for Boston 311, the Mayor’s constituent services hotline. He brings to the new special assistant role an extensive background and passion for community engagement and public service.

“From working as a constituent advocate with 311 to serving as a neighborhood liaison at the Office of Neighborhood Services, it will be a great privilege to continue working with the Community Engagement Cabinet in a new capacity,” Newman said in a press release. “I am looking forward to bringing my experience and passion for serving the public to the role of special assistant.”

When outside of the office, Newman pursues such activities as frisbee golf, adding more vinyl to his record collection, and cheering for his favorite soccer team — Glasgow’s Celtic Football Club, according to the city.