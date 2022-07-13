Esplanade Association’s 11th Annual Summer Dock Party Returns Thursday, July 21

An eagerly awaited highlight of summer returns when the Esplanade Association’s 11th annual Summer Dock Party comes again to the Community Boating docks on Thursday, July 21, from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

“We are very happy to be hosting our 11th Annual Summer Dock Party at Community Boating on the Esplanade, which has traditionally been one of our most popular fundraisers to support the park,” said Samuel Englert, Programs and Partnerships Manager for the Esplanade Association. “Hundreds of guests will have the opportunity to drink, dine, and dance the evening away while the sun sets along the riverfront docks and gardens of the Esplanade. And we’re grateful to event partners Archer Roose and Night Shift Brewing for providing support to this event!”

The festive night typically draws around 400 guests each year to the Charles, and it will include dinner, beer, and wine, as well as live music courtesy of Joe Sax Boston and Peter Perfect, in addition to a live deejay. The funds raised at this year’s event will support the Esplanade Association’s work to revitalize, enhance, program, and maintain the park, while providing the community with free summer programming.

Tickets cost $100 for members and $125 for nonmembers and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/11th-annual-summer-dock-party-tickets-311790633177.