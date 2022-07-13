Esplanade Association’s Free River Fit Fitness Series Returns

The Esplanade Association’s free River Fit Summer Fitness Series returns this week.

“We are thrilled to bring back our River Fit series of free summer fitness classes for another season while expanding to offer more opportunities than ever before,” said Samuel Englert, Programs and Partnerships Manager for the Esplanade Association. “This has annually been one of our most popular programs with thousands of annual participants. This year’s eight week schedule will include options for many different fitness interests, from heart-pounding Zumba to senior-focused classes and sunrise stretches and more.”

Participants taking part in River Fit yoga on the Esplanade.

River Fit comprises a range of outdoor fitness classes, including dance classes, senior workouts, yoga and more, which are taught for a range of experience levels and abilities. People of all ages and fitness-levels are invited to get fit for free in the park while enjoying scenic riverfront views with instructors from Healthworks, ‘Froca, B/SPOKE, Kick It by Eliza, and Cindy Sullivan Fitness.

Classes are regularly held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until Friday, Sept. 2. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/river-fit-2022-669399.

Zumba, led by Healthworks, takes place on Mondays through Aug. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hatch Shell Memorial. Using Latin rhythms and easy-to-follow moves, routines are led by Healthworks instructors and feature interval training sessions where fast and slow rhythms are combined with resistance training. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/river-fit-2022-zumba-led-by-healthworks-at-the-hatch-shell-tickets-359526091217?aff=odcleoeventsincollection.

‘Froca takes place on Tuesdays through Aug. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hatch Shell Memorial. A celebration of songs and dances from across Africa and the Caribbean, ‘Froca is set to popular African and Caribbean music and draws on movements and dances rooted in deep tradition, along with steps that have gained popularity in recent years. ‘Froca was created by Sylver Rochelin Randrianantenaina, a professional dancer and choreographer from Madagascar. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/river-fit-2022-froca-registration-366826376567?aff=odcleoeventsincollection.

Yoga with B/SPOKE takes place on Wednesdays through Aug. 31 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Fiedler Field. Each session will begin with guided breath work and end with a mindful moment that will allow each participant to take the intention of class outside the studio and into their own life. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/river-fit-2022-yoga-with-bspoke-registration-359534486327?aff=odcleoeventsincollection.

Kick It By Eliza takes place on Fridays from July 15 though Sept. 2 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Fiedler Field. Kick It’s a 13-round, music-driven and kickboxing-inspired fitness method, with no equipment needed except for a yoga mat, if desired. Some rounds target specific body parts (such as legs or arms), but most of the class is cardio focused. There are plenty of options to modify are provided along the way, so this class truly is for everyone. Register at https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox.

The second of two Fresh Air Fitness with Cindy pop-up sessions takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fiedler Field. (The first session took place on July 12.) This fun, outdoor class on the Esplanade will include a full-body workout that prioritizes the needs of seniors, with focused attention on efficient body mechanics and injury prevention. It will also offer a variety of exercises to increase muscle strength, range of motion, and make participants more durable for daily activities. Fresh Air is hosted with Cindy in collaboration with Beacon Hill Village. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/river-fit-2022-fresh-air-fitness-with-cindy-tickets-372207080397?aff=odcleoeventsincollection.

For more information on River Fit, visit https://esplanade.org/fitness/.

Additionally, the Esplanade Association is also offering its Music and Movement program in partnership with the nonprofit Boston Music Project, with two 45-minute sessions every Friday from July 15 through Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, at the Stoneman Playground. During this interactive music program designed for children and their caregivers, kids will sing songs, dance to music, and enjoy storytime led by trained Boston Music Project teaching artists. Caregivers are encouraged to attend and take part in the music games with their children. When registering, caregivers should select tickets for both themselves and their child/children; register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-movement-on-the-esplanade-tickets-379839559347.

To learn more about this program, visit https://esplanade.org/musicandmovement/.