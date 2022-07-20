‘Art Uncorked’: Wine Tasting Tour Returns Aug. 4 to the Nichols House Museum

In response to the success of the sold-out inaugural event in May, the Nichols House Museum will again host “Art Uncorked: a Wine Tasting Tour of the Nichols House” – an in-person program featuring art, history, and wine – on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at 55 Mt. Vernon St.

For the upcoming event, Barbara Callahan, Public Engagement Manager for the Nichols House Museum, and wine expert, Grace Lichaa, will lead a small group limited to 12 guests through four room at the Nichols House for three tastings.

Wine expert, Grace Lichaa, instructs attendees during one of the tastings.

“Grace touches on wine tasting 101- the sights, smells, and tastes- in an approachable way,” Callahan wrote in an email. “During the tastings, she briefly dives into the background and details of each of the three wines, encouraging visitors to share their own thoughts. I provide historical context throughout the tour, but most importantly, we pair each wine with a work of art in the museum. This gives us all the opportunity to slow down and spend some time enjoying and integrating both the wine and the art.”

Following the tasting tour, guests can enjoy a full glass of their favorite wine on the back patio.

“Participants can expect something other than a well-known white or red with this non-traditional and selection of wines,” added Callahan. “In part due to museum preservation precautions but also in an effort to match the season, we will be enjoying light wines. This program currently provides the only opportunity to eat or drink in the period rooms, so it’s a completely unique way of experiencing the historic space.”

Moreover, events like these at the Nichols House are uncommon due to the challenges of protecting the museum’s collection, according to Callahan.

Registration is available online via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-uncorked-a-wine-tasting-tour-of-the-nichols-house-tickets-358818244027, and tickets cost $30 each for non-members or $25 for members.

Masks are required between sips during the tour between sips, which is open only to guests 21+. The museum also spans three floors and has no elevator.