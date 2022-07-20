Mayor’s Movie Nights Set To Begin in August

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program is bringing popular movies to a city park near you with the return of the Mayor’s Movie Nights series.

According to the city’s website, the sponsor for the movie nights is Bank of America, with additional support from the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment and Soxcessful.

Upcoming local movie nights include Disney and Pixar’s Soul at Ramsay Park in the South End on August 23 from 7:45-9pm, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at the Boston Common Frog Pond on September 1 from 7:30-9pm.

Other movies include The Mitchells vs. The Machines at Jamaica Pond in Jamaica Plain on August 2; Sing 2 at Healy Playground in Roslindale on August 9; Luca at East Boston Memorial Park on August 15; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Ronan Park in Dorchester on August 16, Space Jam: A New Legacy at Marcella Playground in Roxbury on August 17; Encanto at Iacono Playground in Hyde Park on August 22 as well as in Winthrop Square in Charlestown on August 25; Soul at Moakley Park in South Boston on August 30; and Raya and the Last Dragon at Hardiman Playground in Brighton on August 29.

All movie nights are free of charge and no pre-registration is required.

For more information and specific details about each movie night, visit boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-movie-nights.