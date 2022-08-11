Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Each year, the Beacon Hill Civic Association publishes its Annual Report covering committee accomplishments during the past year. We’ll be sharing the committees’ reports here over the next weeks.

Events Committee

The Events Committee supports the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s mission by hosting events that encourage dialogue, friendship, civic engagement, and new membership. We host a variety of activities, ranging from historic preservation roundtables to community gatherings and open forums. This year, the challenges of the pandemic did preclude us from carrying out all of the typical events in person, but we were able to host some of them once the peak of the cases died down.

One of the first events was the annual reception at the Otis House Museum in the spring. It was well attended and was a wonderful kick off to being back together.

The Fall HillFest in September is always a huge hit within the Beacon Hill Community. We had performances by the children of the Hill House, our local resident Lisa Macalaster and her ensemble and a live band for dancing in the street. The usual fare of hotdogs, ice cream, beer and wine were served. It is always a great way to introduce the local non-profits while enabling neighbors to enjoy being together.

Halloween is always a highlight of the year for Beacon Hill. As the caseload of Covid cases was on the rise again, the decision was made not to host a tent but to let the festivities happen as they would naturally.

The annual Garlands and Greens was back in person this in 2021 at the Hampshire House. It was a fun filled evening with money being raised for decorating the 1100 lamp posts. Tags were attached to the posts with a QR code encouraging further donations.

The first weekend of December was decorating time and a wonderful group of volunteers hit the streets over the course of two days, and with members of the BHCA Board and staff, pulled this off without a hitch.

Two of our ongoing events continued throughout the year, the Meet and Greet, and the Young Friends gatherings. These events were outdoors during the warmer months and gradually moved indoors as Covid cases were on the decline. We are happy to say that in both of these cases, the participation continues to increase as does the BHCA memberships that come out of these events.

The members of the Events Committee understand that bringing people together is a way to strengthen our community and make it a great place to live. Whether in person or virtually, we seek opportunities to build friendships and connections, and in that way provide for the social needs of the neighborhood, while also encouraging further engagement with the civic association.

Melanie Bertani and Michelle Lavers, Co-Chairs

