Mt. Vernon Street Residents Fall Prey to Breaking-and-Entering While Away on Vacation

A Mt. Vernon Street couple returned home from vacation last week, only to learn that they’d fallen prey to a breaking-and-entering while they were away.

According to Boston Police, one of the victims, who live on the 100 block of Mt. Vernon Street, walked into Area A-1 headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 11, to report that a substantial amount of jewelry, among other item, had been stolen from their residence.

The victim told police that the larceny had occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Additionally, the victim said she believes the suspect(s) had entered her residence via a third-floor scaffolding.

At this time, the victim told police she was in the process of inventorying all her jewelry.

Area A-1 detectives were notified of this incident.