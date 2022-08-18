Neighborhood Roundup

Upcoming NHM Pogramming

Smithsonian Museum Day takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mt. Vernon St.

Take this opportunity to visit the museum at your own pace. Stroll through the period rooms and get a taste of the house’s rich history and art. This year’s event features a mini-exhibition featuring the house’s belonging’s from Asia. This open-house event is first-come-first-served. Due to capacity restrictions, there may be delays. Register for the event at https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/events/2055/.

Also, NHM is offering “From the Far East to Boston: Shining Light on the Nichols Family’s Belongings from Asia”

– a virtual talk by Rosa Jang, Julie Linsdell and Georgia Linsdell Enders Research Fellow, on her recent research on this collection – on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

– This summer’s Julie Linsdell and Georgia Linsdell Enders Research Fellow Rosa Jang will present on how Asian export-wares were described and appreciated during Rose’s lifetime–from her treasured woodblock prints to the painted portraits of Qing dynasty “ladies of the court.” She will present several of her findings uncovered from the archives such as the Nichols family’s connection to Asian art and cultures through R. Kita, a Japanese author and longtime friend of Rose. She will also share how her research improves understanding of the collection’s Asian belongings including new provenance details.

Register at https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/events/from-the-far-east-to-boston-nichols-family-belongings-from-asia/