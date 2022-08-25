Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Centennial Weekend, September 17-18

Please join us in celebrating our centennial year with two special events!

On Saturday, September 17th from 6-9pm, join your friends and neighbors at an elegant evening under the stars on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street. A gourmet three-course boxed dinner will be served with wine and other beverages. Tickets are available at our website bhcivic.org and are selling out quickly!

Last year’s table of the elegant evening under the stars event.

On Sunday, September 18th from 12noon to 4pm, we will celebrate our annual Fall HillFest with games and food for children and their families. You can also look forward to the famous dog show, book sale, live entertainment, non-profit neighbor tables and activities, and much more.

We hope to see our members and neighbors at these weekend festivities!

Please note that parking will be restricted on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street from Charles to Brimmer Streets from Saturday at 2pm to Sunday at 5pm. Neighbors will be notified and signs will be posted well in advance.

Become a BHCA member or renew your membership in our Centennial Year!

This is a great time to join the BHCA or renew your membership now that we are scheduling outdoor centennial activities for the late summer and fall. Go to https://www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.html to sign up or renew today, or call us at 617-227-1922.

Trash and Rats

We depend on you!

Health and Safety issues often go underreported in Beacon Hill, and we depend on our neighbors to share information and experiences – no matter how unseemly – to improve the neighborhood. Please contact the BHCA (and report to 311 immediately) any rodent sightings and activity, trash concerns, overflowing dumpsters, and improper contractor parking so that we can follow up with the City to rectify these serious situations.

The 311 App on a smartphone is the easiest way to report an issue with a photo, but calling 311 is effective as well. Contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922 or directly email [email protected] Thank you!