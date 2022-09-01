Tickets Now on Sale for BHCA Birthday Bash

Special to the Times

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) has a very big birthday this year and is not at all shy saying so. It is turning 100! That’s quite a record. It’s also quite a good reason to hold a very big celebration. Beacon Hillers are invited to join in a festive dinner on Saturday, September 17, as part of the Centennial Celebration Weekend. Tickets are $160 per person and selling quickly (the evening is capped at 275) so neighbors should purchase them now at bhcivic.org. The evening’s attendees will be seated at one very long table on Mt Vernon from River to Brimmer streets. The table draped, strands of twinkle lights, festive flower arrangements, and tabletop lanterns will set the scene. As a final touch, each place will have a creative booklet that tells of BHCA’s accomplishments in just 100 words. The Celebration begins at 6 pm with a cocktail-style party featuring wine, soft drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, followed by the seated dinner from 7-9 pm. When registering, guests will choose one of three gourmet dinner boxes containing either sliced flank steak, sliced chicken or grilled tofu, accompanied by salad, grilled vegetables, and French rolls. Bluegrass music will be provided by a trio led by Berklee College of Music graduate Micah Nicol, a guitarist and singer based in Boston. “This event promises to be one of the most special in our 100 year history,” said BHCA Chair Meghan Awe. “A celebration like this on the picture perfect and transformed street will be one for the ages, and we are honored to celebrate our incredible organization.”