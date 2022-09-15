Area A-1 Sees Drop in Part One Crime From Last Year

With the summer of ’22 on the books, Area A-1 had seen a 1-percent drop in Part One crime from the previous year, according to Boston Police.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 4 of this year, 1,352 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown, and the North End, as opposed to 1,363 Part One crime incidents during the same timeframe last year.

Part One crime includes violent crimes (homicide, rape and attempted rape, robbery and attempted robbery, and aggravated assault), as well as property crimes (burglary and attempted burglary, larceny and attempted larceny, and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft).

The rate of homicides held steady, with two incidents this year, as well as two last year. (Two incidents is also the five-year average for the district in this category.)

Rapes and attempted rapes were down nearly 13 percent as the number dropped to 14 from 16 last year, while the five-year average fell was 15 incidents in this category.

Robberies and attempted robberies saw a more than 39-percent decrease, with 80 incidents this year, compared to 132 in 2021. (The five-year average in this category was 119 incidents.)

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down slightly as the number fell to 24 from 25 last year. (The five-average for this category is 15 incidents in the district.)

In contrast, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were up 5 percent, with 147 incidents this year, compared to 140 in 2021. (The five-year average in this category is 166 incidents.)

Commercial burglaries saw a 15-pecent decrease as the number dropped to 39 from 46 last year. (The five-year average in this category is 60 incidents.)

Residential burglaries saw a minor dip as the number fell to 28 from 29 in 2021. (The five-year average for this category is 36 incidents.)

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down about 16 percent as the number fell to 136 from 162 last year. (The five-year average in this category is 207 incidents.)

Other larcenies, in contrast, were up nearly 8 percent as the number climbed to 793 from 736 in 2021. (The five-year average in this category is 862 incidents.)

Auto theft also saw a nearly 19-percent spike, with 89 incidents so far in 2022, compared to 75 last year. (The five-year average is 64 incidents in this category.)

Citywide, Part One crime saw a 1-percent increase as the number climbed to 10,066 from 9,815 last year. (The five-year average for Part One crime was 11,048 incidents citywide.)