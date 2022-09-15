News Esplanade Association’s Annual Gala by Beacon Hill Times Staff • September 15, 2022 • 0 Comments The Esplanade Association held its annual Gala on site near the Hatch Shell. The organization’s hallmarkfundraising event sought to bring awareness to its efforts to not only maintain and revitalize the storied,riverside park and recreation resource but also to its children’s programs and playground initiatives.Here, The Esplanade Association Gala drew a formidable gathering of people interested in improving one of Boston’s most important landmarks. Co-Chair for the Gala Jenn Nassour (right) with her date Jim Chadwick.