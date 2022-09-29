BHV Board of Directors Welcomes Luis Fernando Requena

The Beacon Hill Village (BHV) Board is delighted to welcome Luis Fernando Requena to serve on its Board of Directors.

A native of Bolivia, Fernando and his wife Margaret Preston have been South End residents since 1979. He left his home country at 24 with a BS in Civil Engineering, and went to the University of Cincinnati to a Master in Environmental Engineering. Fernando moved to Boston in 1968, and accepted a position with Boston-based environmental consultant Camp Dresser and McKee (now CDM Smith) improving water systems throughout the world. His overseas assignments began, first in Central and South America, and later Brazil, Israel, Puerto Rico, and Vietnam. These assignments were interspersed with time on East Concord Street where they still live today.

“Fernando brings to the BHV Board a wealth of skills and experience,” said Allan Hodges, current BHV Board President, adding,“not to mention his sense of adventure–and readiness to participate in all the activities we have to offer.”

Over the years Fernando has held leadership roles as President of the Worcester Square Neighborhood Association and Trustee of University Hospital, (which later merged with Boston City Hospital to form the Boston Medical Center). He also served as Vice President of the South End Historical Society and Board member of the Boston Preservation Alliance.

He values the long-time friendships he’s established in Boston and looks forward to forging new friendships with BHV members over the years to come. Fernando says he is honored to be appointed to BHV’s Board of Directors, saying, “I look forward to helping guide the organization’s strategic aims to return to in-person events, grow our membership ranks, and further establish the BHV footprint beyond Beacon Hill. I’m delighted to help guide this important work.”

About Beacon Hill Village: Founded in 2002, Beacon Hill Village is a Member-led non-profit which – through strategic partnerships, programming, and services – builds community while providing the information and resources which enable older adults to optimize choices for successful, healthy aging.