Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Community Grant 2022 Application Period Now Open

In 2019, the Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) created a special purpose fund called the Beacon Hill Community Fund (Community Fund) – within the BHCA for the purpose of making small annual grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community. Grants are awarded at the BHCA’s December Board meeting.

Past grant winners have included the West End Museum, Old West Church, Beacon Hill Friends House, Beacon Hill Artwalk, and the ABCD North End/West End Community Service Center.

To find out more about the Beacon Hill Community Grant for 2022, to read past winner’s testimonials, and to apply, visit www.bhcivic.org/community-fund.

Charles Street Cleanup – Love your Block

Several neighbors came out to help in the City’s Love Your Block cleanup recently on Charles Street. The BHCA encourages all residents and shop owners to pick up trash around their front doors and tree pits to keep Charles Street clean for neighbors and visitors alike. Together we can make a difference!

Neighborhood Concerns We depend on you!

Health and Safety issues often go underreported in Beacon Hill, and we depend on our neighbors to share information and experiences – no matter how unseemly – to improve the neighborhood. Please contact the BHCA (and report to 311 immediately) any rodent sightings and activity, trash concerns, overflowing dumpsters, and improper contractor parking so that we can follow up with the City to rectify these serious situations.

The 311 App on a smartphone is the easiest way to report an issue with a photo, but calling 311 is effective as well. Contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922 or directly email [email protected] so that we can follow up with the City. Thank you!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

Architecture Committee | Monday, October 17th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Tree Committee | Tuesday, October 25th, 5pm, 74 Joy Street

Young Friends Social | Wednesday, October 26th, 7pm at Harvard Gardens

Save the Date!

Garlands & Greens |Wednesday, November 16th, 6-9pm, Hampshire House

