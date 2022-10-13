Beacon Hill Wine & Spirits Poised To Change Hands

After more than two decades under the current ownership, the longstanding Beacon Hill Wine & Spirits at 63 Charles St. is poised to soon change hands.

The husband-and-wife team of Rebecca and Gene Beraldi acquired the Charles Street liquor store in 2000 and began running it the following year. The Beraldis plan to sell the business to another couple, Smiti and Swati Patel, both of whom are “experienced and seasoned in liquor industry,” according to Rebecca.

The change in ownership has been approved by the city and also earned a vote of non-opposition from the Beacon Hill Civic Association Zoning and Licensing Committee, subject to the applicant entering into a good neighbor aggrement, at the group’s Oct. 5 virtual meeting (and which was ratified by the BHCA board at its Oct. 11 virtual monthly meeting). But the Beraldis and the Patels are still awaiting a decision from the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, said Rebecca.

Since their application was filed with the ABCC on Oct. 1, Rebecca said they’re hoping to learn their determination on it by the first week in November.

Once they assume ownership, the Patels plan to maintain the existing staff at the Charles Street, said Rebecca, “or as many [employees] who are willing to stay.”

Added Rebecca, “There may still be some familiar faces in the store.”

And while they’re stepping away from Beacon Hill – a community they will always cherish – the Beraldis will continue to operate Beacon Hill Wine & Gourmet in Melrose which they opened in 2009 and sells gourmet food, in addition to beer and wine.

“The reason why we’re leaving Charles Street is it’s a time in our lives when we’re transitioning a little closer to home,” said Rebecca, who, together with Gene, lives in the Merrimack Valley. “And it’s a bittersweet decision, but it’s time to leave Boston Proper.”