Kured Hoping To Offer Beer and Wine To-Go

Kured, the takeout charcuterie shop at 83 Charles St., is hoping to expand its offerings with beer wine to go as an added amenity for patrons.

“Wine and beer pair very naturally with our charcuterie offerings,” Gilli Rozynek, founder of Kured, wrote in an email. “We’ve heard over and over that customers are interested in purchasing wine or beer that pairs directly with their charcuterie board. We see this as an added amenity to our existing customers and an exciting opportunity to offer wine and malt beverages for off-premises consumption with a focus on local, woman, and BIPOC-owned products.”

The business has filed an application with the city’s Licensing Board to add an off-premises license for the sale of retail wine and malt beverages as an amenity to its existing food-service operation at their Charles Street location, according to Lesley D. Hawkins, the attorney representing Kured.

The applicant was on hand for an abutters meeting sponsored by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services and also received a vote of non-opposition (7-5, with one abstention) from the Beacon Hill Civic Association Zoning and Licensing Committee, subject to them entering into a good neighbor agreement, at an Oct. 5 virtual meeting. The BHCA board of directors subsequently voted to ratify the committee’s determination (12-2, with four absentions) at its Oct. 11 board meeting, which took place virtually.

“We also have over 300 signatures in support of our request,” added Hawkins.