BHV Talk by Rare Book Specialist Ken Gloss

Special to Times

Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, will give an in-person and virtual presentation on Thursday, October 27, 5:30 pm at the Beacon Hill Village (BHV) at King’s Chapel Parish House, 64 Beacon Street, Boston.

Rare book specialist Kenneth Gloss.

Ken will discuss the value of old and rare books. Ken, a rare book specialist and appraiser who is frequently seen on national TV, will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop (www.brattlebookshop.com/about), which goes back to circa 1825. He is a second-generation owner. Ken will discuss growing up in the book business, show some of his favorite finds while enjoying “the thrill of the hunt,” and explain how he appraises books and manuscripts. He has many fascinating anecdotes to share about private and institutional collecting as well as guidelines for building and maintaining a significant collection. There is also a Q&A session at the conclusion of his talk. Following the talk and question-and-answer session, Ken will give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand or will do so at his shop in Boston at a later scheduled date. To contact the Beacon Hill Village about this event, please visit https://www.beaconhillvillage.org.. Yankee Magazine Editor’s Choice Award for Best of New England, the Brattle Book Shop is one of America’s oldest and largest antiquarian bookstores. 2022 is the 73rd year of Gloss family ownership. Kenneth Gloss succeeded his late father, George Gloss, a well-known figure both in Boston and national antiquarian circles. He had worked in the store since childhood and chose to go into the book business rather than pursue a doctorate in chemistry. He became the sole proprietor upon his father’s death in 1985. “I found that books were in my blood and that I would never be really happy if I abandoned the business.” Among the many organizations in which Kenneth Gloss is a member are the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America, the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers, the New England Antiquarian Booksellers of America, the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Antiquarian Booksellers Association, the Committee for the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair and the Boston Society. He also is a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society as well as serving on the Board of Overseers of the USS Constitution Museum. The Brattle Book Shop is proud to have been a contributor to the WGBH Annual Auction each year that the station has held this fund drive. Ken has appeared on national and local TV numerous times over the years and has been a popular guest on WBZ Radio as well as other radio, TV, and cable stations numerous times. His bylined articles continue to appear in various antique journals and in print and online consumer publications. The Brattle Book Shop is also the recipient of several “Best of Boston” awards in the categories of Best Book Shop or Best Antiquarian Book Shop. In addition, it has been included in a list as one of North America’s best bookstores. For further information about this talk and more about book-collecting, appraisals, and future free and open talks, call the store toll-free at 800-447-9595, or visit their website, www.brattlebookshop.com. To learn of some of Ken’s more fun and unique finds, listen to Brattlecast, his new podcast: http://www.brattlebookshop.com/brattlecast (also available on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/brattlecast/id1295728623?mt=2).