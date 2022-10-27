FOPG To Illuminate Two More Statues on Comm. Ave. Mall

The statues of Alexander Hamilton and John Glover, located between Arlington and Berkeley streets, and between Berkeley and Clarendon streets, respectively, will be the next statues on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall to be illuminated through the efforts of the Friends of the Public Garden.

“These projects involve permanent lighting, as well as restored walkways, landscaping, and stonework around the statues,” Susan Abell, Director of Communications and Outreach for the Friends group, wrote in email. “The lighting will dramatically enhance these sculptures and create a more-inviting and safe park after dark.”

Both the statue of Samuel Eliot Morison, located on the Mall between Exeter and Fairfield streets, and the statue of Patrick Andrew Collins, located on the Mall between Clarendon and Dartmouth streets, have already been illuminated via this $1.9 million initiative by the Friends group.