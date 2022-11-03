MGH Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Clinical Care Building

Special to Times

Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) broke ground Thursday, Oct. 27, on a multi-year construction project for a new, state-of-the-art clinical care facility along Cambridge Street, enabling MGH to address ongoing growth of services and the need for increased capacity.

The facility will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center. Two inpatient towers will house 482 single-bed inpatient rooms, offering a comfortable and holistic healing environment for patients and families.

Elected officials and other dignitaries are seen on Oct. 27 at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mass

General Hospital’s new, state-of-the-art clinical care.

With more than 1.5 million square feet, the new facility will be located entirely within the MGH campus. Larger operating, interventional and procedural rooms, imaging facilities, infusion rooms, exam rooms, and support space for pharmacy and dietary services will also reside within the new facility. Six levels of underground parking, accommodating 864 vehicles for patients and families, will replace the outdated Parkman Garage. Parking spaces for 566 bicycles and green roof terraces are also included.

“This building will be the most important Mass General constructs in our history – perhaps only second to our original Bulfinch building dating back to 1811. It will create the environment our staff need, and our patients deserve. This new building will allow us to continue to excel across our four missions– caring for our patients with clinical excellence, improving the health of the communities we serve, training the next generation of healthcare leaders, and changing the healthcare of the future through discovery and innovation,” David F. M. Brown, MD, President of Massachusetts General Hospital, said in a press release. “Our donors have strengthened our infrastructure in the past and we count on them to continue to serve as the engine behind our evolution; behind our ability to transform the health of our patients now — and for the next 200 years.”

The sustainable structure will be powered almost entirely using renewable electricity, reflecting a commitment to significantly reducing the hospital’s carbon footprint. Built to withstand major flooding and high winds, the building will be MGH’s most resilient, serving MGH’s most vulnerable patients by providing its own energy and systems for up to 96 hours during natural or manmade disasters.

“At the core of all of our decisions at Mass General is how we impact our patients and the communities we serve,” said Marcela del Carmen, MD, MPH, President of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, in a press release. “This building is a new gateway for patient care, and it will transform our future.”

“This new building is, first and foremost, about our patients and providing them with the type of care experience they deserve,” said Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO of Mass General Brigham, in a press release. “There is a pressing need in healthcare for innovative facilities that are forward-looking, collaborative, and patient centered, offering better treatment and hope to patients with the most challenging conditions. Once complete, we will be able to offer the world-class care that Mass General Brigham is known for to more patients in a supportive, personalized, and efficient setting that is second to none.”

The new MGH building has also triggered a major financial investment by the hospital for some of the most treasured community organization programs in the West End and Beacon Hill — including the West End Museum, the Museum of African American History, the Old West Church and the Esplanade Association.

“This new facility ushers in the next generation of health care, one which seamlessly integrates technological innovation, patient-centered wellness, environmental sustainability and clinical excellence under the same roof,” said Jonathan Kraft, Chairman of Massachusetts General Hospital’s board of trustees and President of the Kraft Group, in a press release.

Construction is anticipated to last approximately seven years, with the new facility opening in phases between 2027 and 2030.