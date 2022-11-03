North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Music of Strauss, Lalo, and Sibelius Nov. 13

The North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra will begin its 74th season when Music Director Robert Lehmann conducts a program featuring the music of Johann Strauss, Edouard Lalo, and Jean Sibelius on Sunday, November 13, 3 p.m. at Swampscott High School.

Grammy Award-winning violinist Charles Dimmick highlights the program as the featured soloist in Edouard Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole.” Dimmick, concertmaster of the Portland Symphony Orchestra and the Rhode Island Philharmonic, has earned praise for his solo performances throughout New England.

The program also includes the Symphony No. 3 of Jean Sibelius. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at www.nspo.org.

“Extravagant orchestral colors and sweeping musical gestures are on display for our Fall concert,” said Music Director Robert Lehmann. “Each composer on this program was a master musical illustrator. Johann Strauss, Jr., who is known as ‘the ‘Waltz’ king,’ vividly depicts the elegance and sophistication of 19th century Vienna, as well as the exotic and gypsy Hungarian flavors that feature prominently in his ‘Gypsy’ Baron Overture.”

Dr. Lehmann commented about the featured soloist and the program selection. “Charles Dimmick is an extraordinary violinist perfectly-suited to bring to life Lalo’s colorful and virtuosic display of his impressions of Spain and its most famous violin virtuoso, Pablo de Sarasate,” said Lehmann. “All the moods and character of the Iberian peninsula find their way into this work.”

The Sibelius symphony portrays the composer’s deep affection for the wonders and beauty of his native Finland. “The Third Symphony displays everything from wistful, melancholy tunes to a radiant concluding ‘hymn’ of majestic grandeur and sweeping power,” said Lehmann.

The Orchestra missed out on its entire 2020-21 season due to the Covid 19 pandemic but made a triumphant return last year. This year marks the Orchestra’s 75thbirthday and its 74th concert season. For full concert information, visit www.nspo.org or contact [email protected] The NSPO is committed to the health and safety of our patrons and musicians. While the NSPO will not require Covid vaccination proof or other measures, patrons who are at high risk for infection are encouraged and wear a mask and always maintain ‘social distancing’ inside Swampscott High School