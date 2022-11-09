Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission and the BHCA

The Beacon Hill Historic District is the oldest in Massachusetts and originated in 1955 by an act of the Massachusetts General Court (Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955, as amended). This legislation confers upon the City of Boston’s Beacon Hill Architectural Commission (BHAC) the authority to review and regulate proposed alteration, construction, reconstruction, or demolition of any architectural feature within the district that is “open to view from a public way”.

The Beacon Hill Civic Association’s Architecture Committee is separate from the commission. In great detail the Historic District Guidelines are the context for which any and all proposed changes visible from a public way are carefully considered. Both the committee and the commission work to ensure the preservation of the built environment as spirited stewards of the Historic District.

The Commission meets on the third Thursday of each month, and hearings are open to the public.

The next BHAC hearing will take place on Thursday, November 17th, at 5:00 pm via Zoom. To learn more and to see the agenda of matters to be reviewed, please visit the BHAC webpage at https://www.boston.gov/historic-district/beacon-hill-architectural-district or contact the BHCA office at 627-227-1922

Garlands & Greens

Come join the fun at the Hampshire House on Wednesday, November 16th from 6-9pm, at our annual holiday decorating fundraiser. We’ll have local musicians, great drinks, and appetizers courtesy of Mr. Tom Kershaw; bringing the holiday spirit to Beacon Hill.

Tickets are $40 for BHCA members and $50 for non-members. Sign up online at bhcivic.org.

First Friday Coffee Hour

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join us at our First Friday Coffee Hour on December 2nd at 8:30 – 9:30am at 74 Joy Street. Learn a bit about what the BHCA does for the community and how you can be a part of the important work. By joining as a member, you add to the collective voice of the neighborhood and support work in historic preservation, community development and civic engagement. Your input in quality-of-life issues on the Hill is important, and we rely on neighbors to bring comments and concerns to our attention.

We hope to see you there!

Holiday Decorating, Saturday and Sunday, December 3rd and 4th

Meet us on Saturday morning, December 3rd, in the parking lot of the West End Public Library at 151 Cambridge Street, to wire and decorate the holiday garlands, and then decorate the gas lamps. If you’d like to volunteer, sign up on our website at bhcivic.org, or email [email protected] It’s a great way to see your neighbors and make new friends!

We’ll also need a special team for Wednesday, November 30th, to help decorate Charles Street for the Holiday Stroll. Call the office (617-227-1922) if you’d be able to help us that day.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

Architecture Committee – Monday, November 14th, 5:30pm, via Zoom

Board of Directors – Monday, November 14th, 7:00pm via Zoom

Charles Street Decorating – Wednesday, November 30th (time TBD)

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, December 2nd, 8:30 – 9:30am, 74 Joy Street

Holiday Decorating – December 3rd and 4th

Streets & Sidewalks/Green Committee – Tuesday, December 6th, 5:30pm

50th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – February 2023

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings and events.