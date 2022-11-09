Familiar Face in Neighborhood Opens New Cocktail Lounge

Despite boasting a name more befitting a toupee store, The Wig Shop is a new cocktail lounge in Downtown Crossing, with the owner of the landmark Charles Street restaurant, Bin 26 Enoteca, at the helm.

Babak Bina, whose Bina Family Hospitality group already comprised Bin 26, as well as jm Curley and its steakhouse, Bogie’s Place, in Downtown Crossing, joined Managing Partner Kevin Mabry, whose long career in the hospitality industry has included stints at Seasons in the Ocean House Hotel in Watch Hill, R.I,, Bobby Flay’s Bar Americain at Mohegan Sun and Capo Restaurant & Supper Club, on Sept. 13 to open The Wig Shop at 27 Temple St.

Joining them in the venture are Oscar Simoza, The Wig Shop’s bar manager who previously worked at jm Curley and holds the title of “Culture Shaker of 2021,” awarded by Jack Daniels; and Executive Chef John Malone, who previously served in the same role at Loco Taqueria, Lucy’s American Tavern, and jm Curley, respectively.

Described by Bina as “a cocktail lounge with highly choreographed drinks, along with nibbles to choose from,” The Wig Shop was previously home to Wig World, which is now located on Washington Street in Downtown Crossing.

“The reason why it’s called the Wig Shop is that for over 50 years, the space was home to a wig shop, so we wanted to pay homage to what this woman [the proprietor] had done in Downtown Crossing,” said Bina. “What’s great is that you can visit Bogie’s Place steakhouse or next door to it, jm Curley, and then finish at The Wig Shop with some nightcaps.”

The Wig Shop’s drink menu includes a full cocktail list comprising classics, new takes, and punch bowls for groups of four or more. Bin 26 Enoteca’s sommelier Nader Asgari-Tari has also assembled a champagne list consisting of multiple varietals and a selection of 12 bottles exclusive to the lounge, including AR Lenoble Mag 17 Intense, Veuve Clicquot ‘Le Grand Dame,’ and Bollinger R.D Extra Brut ’07 en magnum. Guests can also choose from a limited list or red and white wines and an assortment of beers, including a rotating selection of IPAs from Vitamin Sea Brewing—an exclusive partner of The Wig Shop— and Saison Dupont.

While The Wig Shop doesn’t serve dinner, its selection of small plates includes Lobster Pancakes, with harissa butter, tobiko, and dill toppings; Caviar Crepes, with squid ink, crème fraiche, and scallion; Dolled Up Oysters, with a rosé mignonette, yuzu crème fraiche, basil oil, and caviar; and Beignets, with cinnamon banana curd and chocolate.

The Wig Shop opens at 5 p.m., with the kitchen open until 11 p.m., seven day a week; last call for drinks is at 2 a.m. Follow The Wig Shop on Instagram, @thewigshopboston, or visit them online at wigshopboton.com.