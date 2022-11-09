Neighborhood Roundup

Rep. Livingstone’s Upcoming Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold office hours on Wednesday, Oct 26, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the West End Branch Library at 151 Cambridge St.; on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10-11 a.m. at Cobblestone a Beacon Hill Eatery at 30 Charles St.; and on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9-10 a.m. at Newsfeed Cafe inside the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

“I am looking forward to being in the community with you to update you on the work I’ve been doing throughout the district and in the State House, and to hear your feedback, ideas, and suggestions on both local neighborhood issues and statewide policy priorities,” wrote Rep. Livingstone.

Email [email protected] with any questions or concerns.

Book-Signing Event With Elin Hilderbrand Coming Nov. 16 to Blackstones

Blackstones welcomes Elin Hilderbrand for a book-signing event for her latest book, “Endless Summer,” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 40 Charles St.

Due to Hilderbrand’s popularity, Blackstones is asking guests to pre-register for their time slots online at blackstonesboston.com, or by coming into the store, to ensure that all interested parties have the opportunity to meet her, purchase a book, and be featured in her social media photos. (All guests must wear “navy.”)

Copies of “Endless Summer” can also be ordered from the Blackstones website, with an option for curbside pickup.

Beacon Hill Architectural Commission

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its monthly public hearing on Thursday, November 17, at 5 p.m. the following will be discussed.

Attention: This hearing will be held virtually only and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our online meeting or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 974 2271 9722. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected]

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

1. Design Review APP # 23.0168 BH 94 Beacon Street

Proposed Work: At rear, façade install new stone garage door header. Install new light fixture above garage door

APP # 23.0186 BH 145 Pinckney Street(Continued From 9-2022 Hearing)

Proposed Work: Replace balcony railings with code compliant railings to match existing color scheme

APP # 23.0356 BH 127 Mount Vernon Street

Proposed Work: Replace exterior door in kind

APP # 23.0380 BH 17 Louisburg SquarE

Proposed Work: New EV Charger, Replace exterior door in kind (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review)

APP # 23.0401 BH 19 Brimmer Street

Proposed Work: Reconfigure dormer trim to accommodate new copper gutter and reduce overhang

APP # 23.0344 BH 103 CHARLES STREET

Proposed Work: New Intercom

2. Administrative Review APP # 23.0351 BH 8 Park Street: Repair failing brownstone window sills and lintels (2 each) on first floor of the front facade. Repairs to be tinted to match existing. In addition, repair/replace leaking roof, brickmould, and flashing over a 5th floor bay window located on the north elevation of 8 Park St, above a private alley and only marginally visible from a public way. All materials and paint to be of like kind & quality.

APP # 23.0378 BH 15 River Street: Repair/Repoint brick mortar joints on the right facade, where there is evident water infiltration. Mortar to match the historic color, tooling, and mixture. Repoint rooftop chimneys; inspect remaining facade areas for leak repairs and spot repair/repoint evident voids and cracks where water is leaking inside.

APP # 23.0380 BH 17 Louisburg Square: Replace exterior door in kind. Repainting front door with color matched paint. Install new EV charger at street, (Standard has previously been approved at 6 + 7 Louisburg Square.) Replace siding at head house with new standing seam copper siding. Selective repointing of front façade. Painting of flower boxes to match existing color. Repaint all exterior of windows, trim and shutters on front façade, remove brick pavers on sidewalk to install heating element. Existing brick to be reinstalled (See Additional Items Under Design Review)

3. Ratification of 10/20/2022 Public Hearing Minutes