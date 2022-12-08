Neighborhood Roundup

Virtual Program Explores Lives of Domestic Help at the Nichols House

The Nichols House Museum hosts “Uncovering Stories of Domestic Staff at 55 Mt. Vernon” – a virtual program on recent research into the individuals who lived and worked at the Nichols House – on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Hear about the lives of those who worked “downstairs” and lived on the top floor of the Nichols House at this virtual talk. Join us as we dive into the archives, local to national, and explore the narratives of a handful of these individuals before, during, and after their employment by the Nichols family. Also, catch highlights of holiday seasons past.

This talk is presented by Nichols House Museum Visitor Services Representative and Suffolk University History student, Annaliese Arnsten. Annaliese spent the last 10 weeks diving into these histories to better share them with you. This project is a work in progress, and the museum hopes to share even more with you in the months to come.

Tickets are $6 for members and those on a tighter budget, $12 for a general ticket, and $18 for a supporter ticket. Registration is required through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uncovering-stories-of-domestic-staff-at-55-mount-vernon-tickets-465890520087.

Vilna Shul’s Fifth Annual Hanukkah A Cappella Concert Set for Dec. 11

The Vilna Shul, located at 18 Phillips St., presents its fifth annual Community-Wide Hanukkah A Cappella Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The concert will feature Manginah from Brandeis, Berkalit from Berklee College of Music, and Honorable Menschen, a post-collegiate group in Greater Boston, as well as guest performances by local middle and high school students.

This program is by and for the Boston Jewish community and their loved ones. College students, young professionals, and families of all ages are welcome.

This event will be in person and live streamed. Tickets are $10 each or $25 for families.

Visit https://vilnashul.org/events/event/community-wide-hanukkah-a-cappella-concert to register and for more information.

Silent Holiday Films With Live Score at Lyman Estate in Waltham

Join Historic New England in the Lyman Estate Ballroom, located at 185 Lyman St. in Waltham, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m., for a live (or livestream) performance as members of the New England Film Orchestra play an original score by composer Alan Kryszak to accompany a collection of four enchanting silent holiday films. These picturesque comedies and tender dramas, produced as cinematic Christmas cards to moviegoers of the silent era, evoke the Victorian charm of Currier and Ives prints and offer a nostalgic peek into the Yuletide pleasures of the early 1900’s.

Tickets are $20 each for members and $30 each for non-members, while the livestream costs $10. Visit https://my.historicnewengland.org/13871/silent-film for more information.