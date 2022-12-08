News Briefs

Meditation and the Aging Brain With Sara W. Lazar, Ph.D.

Many people are seeking techniques to help manage stress, build resiliency, and improve focus. Dr. Lazar will present information about how meditation and yoga impact the brain. These brain changes enhance emotional control, reduce pain, and improve memory and problem solving. She’ll also discuss how these changes persist compared to training in crossword puzzles and sudoku.

Sara W. Lazar, PhD is an Associate Professor in the Psychiatry Department at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Her research focuses on elucidating the neural mechanisms underlying the beneficial effects of yoga and meditation, both in clinical settings and in healthy individuals. She has been practicing yoga and mindfulness meditation since 1994. Her research has been covered by numerous news outlets including The New York Times, USA Today, CNN, and WebMD.

