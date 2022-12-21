Friends of the Public Garden Welcomes New Director Of Capital Projects and Parks Care

Special to Times

The Friends of the Public Garden has announced Rebecca McKevitz as Director of Capital Projects and Parks Care.

In this position, Rebecca will carry out the Friends’ annual parks care program to support the nonprofit’s mission to care for and renew the three parks, the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall. This strategic hire comes as the Friends advance the vision of the Boston Common Master Plan into a reality to be enjoyed by people, the park, and wildlife alike.

As an energetic landscape designer and big-picture thinker, Rebecca will play a critical role in the Friends’ tree, shrub, turf, and soils programs; sculpture conservation; capital projects; and special projects. Rebecca will also work closely with the City of Boston and other external partners on key initiatives, including the advancement of the recently launched Boston Common Master Plan that aims at prioritizing accessibility, resiliency, and inclusivity while also honoring the park’s history and operational needs.

“Rebecca’s addition to our capital projects and parks care teams comes at a critical time for the organization, the three parks, and the people they serve,” Liz Vizza, President of the Friends of the Public Garden, said in a press release. “From a unified vision for the Boston Common to evolve to meet the needs of Boston’s residents and visitors to the continued care and renewal of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and the Public Garden, Rebecca’s expertise will be critical in achieving that. We’re thrilled to have her on board and welcome a new Friend.”

Rebecca attended Ball State University, where she received a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture. From overseeing and managing capital projects to advancing all aspects of public space design while engaging with physical, economic, and social factors impacting the urban environment, Rebecca has supported several institutions in carrying out their mission. Most recently, Rebecca served as a public space planner for the City of Somerville. Prior to that, as a capital projects manager for the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, Rebecca oversaw procurement for and management of capital repair projects.

“Supporting organizations that improve Boston aesthetically, economically, socially, and infrastructurally has been at the core of my work throughout my career,” Rebecca McKevitt said in a press release. “I am delighted to join the Friends of the Public Garden at this critical moment for the three parks and excited to help drive the new vision for the Boston Common. It’s a privilege to connect people with parks and parks with people while uplifting the horticultural and structural elements that make these parks unique, historically rich, and accessible for all.”

