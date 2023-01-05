Area A-1 Sees 9-Percent Drop in Part One Crime in ’22

Area A-1 saw a 9-percent drop in Part One crime in 2022 from the previous year, according to Boston Police.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year, 1,981 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown, and the North End, compared to 2,167 incidents during the same timeframe in 2021.

2022 also saw a more than 10-percent decrease in Part One crime from the five-year average of 2,209 incidents.

Part One crime includes violent crimes (homicide; rape and attempted rape; robbery and attempted robbery; and aggravated assault), as well as property crimes (burglary and attempted burglary; larceny and attempted larceny; and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft).

Three homicides were reported in the district last year, compared to two in ’21, while the five-year average in this category was only one incident.

Rapes and attempted rapes were up nearly 29 percent last year as the number climbed to 27 from 21 the previous year.

Last year also marked an almost 23-percent increase in rapes and attempted rapes from the five-year average of 22 incidents.

In contrast, incidents of robbery and attempted robbery were down around 35 percent last year as the number fell to 128 from 197 in ’21.

2022 also saw an approximately 23-percent decrease in robberies and attempted robberies from the five-year average of 167 incidents.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were up more than 13 percent last year as the number climbed to 34 from 30 in ’21.

Last year also saw a nearly 31-percent increase in incidents of domestic aggravated assault from the five-year average of 26 incidents.

Similarly, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were up almost 12 percent, with 225 incidents in ’22, compared to only 201 the previous year.

2022, however, marked an approximately 5-percent decrease in incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault from the five-year average of 238 incidents.

Commercial burglaries were down around 29 percent as the number fell to 56 from 79 incidents in ’21.

Last year also saw an approximately 37-percent decrease in commercial burglaries from the five-year average of 89 incidents.

On the other hand, residential burglaries were up around 12 percent in ’22 as the number climbed to 46 from 41 incidents the previous year.

2022, however, marked an 8-percent decrease in residential burglaries from the five-year average of 50 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle saw a nearly 27-percent decrease as the number fell to 193 incidents in ’22 from 264 incidents the previous year.

Last year also marked an approximately 28-percent drop in incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle from the five-year average of 269 incidents.

Other larcenies were down almost 6 percent in ’22 as the number fell to 1,142 from 1,212 incidents the previous year.

2022 also saw other larcenies down nearly 13 percent from the five-year average of 1,312 incidents in this category.

Incidents of auto theft saw a nearly 6-percent increase as the number climbed to 127 in ’22 from 120 the previous year.

Last year also marked an approximately 38-percent increase in incidents of auto theft from the five-year average of 92 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 2 percent in ’22 as the number of incidents dropped to 14,863 from 15,087 the previous year.

2022 also saw a more than 10-percent decrease in Part One crime citywide from the five-year average of 16,533 incidents.