Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Thank You for Helping! Undecorating Weekend

Thank you once again to the friends and neighbors who came out last weekend to undecorate the hill. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s time and effort.

Code Enforcement Officer Eurice Rojas at the site of a residential trash mess last Friday on Anderson Street at Cambridge St. Fortunately, Officer Rojas was in the area when the numerous 311 calls came in.

A special thanks to Mr. Tom Kershaw of Hampshire House, who hosted the annual Volunteer Breakfast on Sunday. It was enjoyed by all!

50th Annual Winter Soirée at the Newbury Boston!

Come join us for an elegant evening at the Newbury on February 11th. Visit bhcivic.org or contact the office at 617-227-1922 to buy tickets!

Working with a Smile – Despite the Mess

Many thanks to Code Enforcement Officer, Eurice Rojas, for tackling this situation with a professional and positive attitude!

Upcoming Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, January 16th at 5:00pm via Zoom

Green Committee – Thursday, January 18th, 5pm via Zoom

Young Friends – Wednesday, January 25th at. Teddy’s; 7pm

50th Annual Winter Soirée – February 11, 2023 at The Newbury Boston.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) to learn more about these events.