Neighborhood Roundup

Memorial Service for Michael Henry Set for Jan. 20 at Church on the Hill

A memorial service for Michael Henry will be on Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Church on the Hill, 140 Bowdoin St.

Worker Falls to His Death From MGH Building on Blossom Street

A contractor working at Mass General Hospital accidentally fell to his death on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9, according to published reports.

Authorities reportedly responded to the scene at about 12:29 p.m., after receiving notification that someone had fallen from the roof of MGH’s Gray/ Bigelow Building on Blossom Street.

The incident is under investigation by the hospital, as well as by federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Boston Police, and other agencies.