Upstairs Downstairs Celebrates Its 12th Anniversary Under Current Ownership

Special to Times

On Sunday Feb. 5, Upstairs Downstairs Home at 69 Charles St. will celebrate its 12th anniversary under the ownership of Laura Cousineau.

Laura assumed ownership of the business in 2011 on a whim and with meager savings, but has since put her own stamp on the business and transformed the store into a magnificent showcase of exquisite design and color, especially now in her newest location at 69 Charles St.

Laura Cousineau, owner of Upstairs Downstairs Home.

The combination of old and new is beautifully curated in seven rooms brimming with antiques, furniture, tables, chairs, home decorations, and local artwork of every variety and taste.

Laura has used her background, expertise, and love to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. Laura studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, specializing in interior and textile design.

Twelve years and counting, Laura has produced many highlights, art receptions, charity events, and a dozen fantastic Christmas holiday strolls right here in the heart of Beacon Hill. This past Dec. 1, around 1,000 people came to celebrate with Upstairs Downstairs during the stroll.

“Through the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic challenges we have met them all so we could continue to serve our community,” said Laura. “We are so grateful to have earned the trust and loyalty of our neighbors, fellow businesses and visitors from all over the country and around the world who return again and again each year.”

Added Laura: “We look forward to seeing and welcoming everyone. Please join our staff and all the fun and enjoy our celebratory cupcakes and storewide discounts on the finest we can offer.”

To celebrate, Upstairs Downstairs will be offering 20 percent off items storewide on Saturday, Feb. 4, and on Sunday, Feb. 5. For more information, contact Laura Cousineau directly by phone (617-367-1950), email ([email protected]), or via its Instagram page (@Upstairsdownstairsdownstairsantiques).