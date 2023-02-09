Wu Announces Call for Artists To Redesign Neighborhood Signs

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of the Neighborhood Sign Redesign program in partnership with the Office of Arts & Culture, the Department of Property Management, and the Department of Innovation and Technology. Across Boston, neighborhood signs welcome residents and visitors to the diverse communities that make up the City. The City of Boston is seeking artists to redesign these signs. Artists are invited to submit up to three conceptual designs based upon a template provided by the City.

“Our neighborhood signs are often the first thing residents and visitors see when they cross into different areas throughout Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m excited for this program to empower our residents to create welcoming, creative signs to reflect the unique, vibrant neighborhoods and communities they live and work in.”

“This is an exciting, new opportunity to recognize that Boston’s arts community is embedded in every neighborhood of Boston,” said Kara Elliott-Ortega, Chief of Arts and Culture. “Whether someone is a longtime resident of a neighborhood or a visitor seeing a neighborhood for the first time, they’ll be greeted by vibrant, inspiring artwork that reflects the talent and creativity of our city. We look forward to supporting local artists in this new initiative and creating new opportunities to celebrate their work!”

“Boston is home to many talented artists. This is such a great opportunity to continue to financially invest in artists’ practices while beautifying our neighborhoods,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of Community Engagement.

“Boston is a city of amazing neighborhoods rich in culture, creativity, and filled with diversity. We are proud to take every opportunity to promote our artists, including engaging them in developing our neighborhood welcome signs. I’m very much looking forward to seeing their talents displayed across our city,” said Dion Irish, Chief of Operations.

Artists must be at least 18 years old and must live or work in the City of Boston to participate. Preference will be given to artists who live or work in the neighborhood where each sign is located. Selected artists will receive a $1,000 stipend for their artwork. This program is funded in part by an investment from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to aid in Boston’s local recovery and will support local artists.

Submitted artwork should align with the City of Boston’s Curatorial Vision. The Curatorial Vision for the City of Boston is to foster the creation and collection of artworks that reflect the people, ideas, histories, and futures of Boston, the traditional homeland of the Massachusett people and the home of the neighboring Wampanoag and Nipmuc peoples. The City aims to commission and approve artworks that engage communities and directly respond to, enrich, and enliven the urban environment.

The deadline for artists to submit designs is March 3, 2023. The City will select artists by mid-March and will work collaboratively with them to refine final designs.

Interested artists can apply and learn more at boston.gov/sign-redesign.