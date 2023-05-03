Duckling Day 2023 Returns Mother’s Day

By Susan Abell

Duckling Day is a beloved tradition since the late 1970s; we now have people who attended as children all grown up and bringing their own kids. Duckling Day is always on Mother’s Day, and this year it is Sunday, May 14 – the fun starts at 10 a.m.

When the weather looks good, we often sell out, so we recommend buying your family admission sooner rather than later. We celebrate rain or shine – any weather is nice weather for ducks! We cap the event attendance at 1,000 children to ensure the comfort and safety of our ducklings!

Duckling Day is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Public Garden. It begins with “Playtime on the Common,” which is almost two hours of family fun, from circus games to cookie decorating to live entertainment from Jenny the Juggler and the Harvard Marching Band. There is even a sensory-friendly tent where kids can relax and hear a volunteer read “Make Way for Ducklings.”

This year, we are thrilled to welcome children from the Lion Dance team at the Woo Ching White Crane School in our neighboring Chinatown! Families will be able to visit with these Lion Dancers and see their costumes and drums prior to enjoying a live performance.

Then the famous part of the event, the Duckling Day Parade, begins at noon. Everyone is welcome to come out and watch the parade – it is the most adorable event in Boston, to see hundreds of children and their families marching through the Common and then into the Public Garden. Many children are dressed up as characters from Make Way for Ducklings, and you will see why the parade is such a beloved Mother’s Day tradition.

We are appreciative of our many sponsors including lead sponsor Feast & Fettle.

Susan Abell is Director of Communications & Outreach for the Friends of the Public Garden.